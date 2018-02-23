Instant Pot Warning: Some Devices Are Overheating, Melting

Instant Pot, a maker of multicookers, is warning customers about possible problems with its devices.

A recent Facebook post from the company says that customers need to stop using the Instant Pot Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker. The company notes that it has received multiple complaints from customers about the device overheating.

According to Instant Pot, the overheating of the Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker can result in the device melting some of its own parts. The major damage appears on the underside of the cooker.

Instant Pot says that only certain Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicookers are affected by the overheating issue. The following are the batch codes that customers can find on the bottom of the device to determine if it is included in the warnings.

1728

1730

1731

1734

1746

Here’s a portion of the warning that Instant Pot has for customers on its Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) page.

“We anticipate providing updated information and next steps regarding receiving a replacement Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker within the next few weeks. In the meantime, we are asking all our customers with a Gem 65 8-in-1 Multicooker from batchcodes 1728, 1730, 1731, 1734, and 1746 to immediately stop use of the product.”

The Facebook post from Instant Pot currently only has a few comments from customers. Some complain that this is the same statement the company send out in emails weeks ago and that nothing has been done since. Commenting on the post has been disabled.

Instant Pot also notes that customers can get in contact with it if they have any questions about the warnings. The company’s customer support can be reached at 1-800-828-7280.

