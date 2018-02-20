Tuesday Apple Rumors: iPhone SE 2 May Appear at WWDC 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a possible reveal at WWDC 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

iPhone SE 2: A recent rumor claims that the iPhone SE 2 will make an appearance and WWDC 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, Apple intends to launch the device at the event. The rumor also says that the device will be keeping the same design as the original iPhone SE. However, it claims that the smartphone will feature a larger 4.2-inch display. If the rumor is true, it will be the first time an iPhone has been announced at WWDC since 2010.

iOS 11.2.6 Bug Fix: Apple is now letting everyone download iOS 11.2.6, BGR notes. It appears that this new update from the tech company is mostly to fix an issue that has been crashing devices. The problem has to do with an Indian character. Downloading this update will keep this character from crashing the smartphone. The problem was made known to AAPL last week.

iOS 11.3 Beta 3: Developers can now download the third beta for iOS 11.3, reports 9to5Mac. The new beta for developers allows them to test out various new features that are coming in iOS 11.3. This includes new animoji, better support for ARKit and more. The update comes two weeks after the second beta of iOS 11.3 was made available to developers. An update to the public beta will likely show up in the next couple of days.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.