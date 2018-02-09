Itau Unibanco Holding (ITUB) a Buy at recent price of $15.11, on Healthy Earnings Growth

Itau Unibanco Holding SA's (NYSE:ITUB) current Buy recommendation is grounded on analytical scoring that is near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is better than average. Being a part of a sector and an industry group that are rated below average in attractiveness, ITUB's Buy recommendation stands out even more. Portfolio Grader currently ranks ITUB as a Buy. This analytical tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. ITUB has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

As one of the 988 companies in the GICS Finance sector ITUB is a component of the 306 company Regional Banks GICS industry group within this sector. ITUB has a market value of $50.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ITUB puts it 72 among the 306 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Finance sector is ranked number 12 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Regional Banks industry group is ranked 77 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

ITUB has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ITUB's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are markedly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Itau Unibanco Holding places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ITUB's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $15.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ITUB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.