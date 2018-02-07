JC Penney Company (JCP) a Strong Sell at recent price of $3.58, on Dismal Earnings Visibility

JC Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) is ranked as a Strong Sell using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. The methodology for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JCP has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months. JC Penney Company Inc's Strong Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scoring that is below average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

JCP is a $1.1 billion in market value component of the Department Stores GICS industry group where JCP is currently ranked by Portfolio Grader at number 5 among the 5 companies in this industry group. JCP is ranked squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 128 among the 148 companies in the sector of its Retail Trade sector and 4,297 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 15 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 93 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JC Penney Company has achieved below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JCP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give JC Penney Company a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures JCP's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JCP's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, JCP currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.