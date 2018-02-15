JC Penney Company (JCP) a Strong Sell at recent price of $3.68, on Low-End Industry Group Rank

The Strong Sell recommendation for JC Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive, analytical scores that are below average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth. Being in an industry group that is ranked near average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may equalize this to a degree. JCP is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JCP has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

The company is a constituent of the 5 company Department Stores GICS industry group, which is part of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. The market value of JCP is $1.1 billion which places it in the fourth quartile relative to its peers JCP's Portfolio Grader score ranks 5 among the 5 companies in this industry group.

The Retail Trade sector is ranked number 14 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Department Stores industry group is ranked 59 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JC Penney Company has attained below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

JCP's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JCP's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. JC Penney Company's fundamental scores give JCP a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view JCP's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.68 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, JCP currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.