Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Healthy Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy at recent price of $140.02

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) a Buy. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool evaluates nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 10 months. Johnson & Johnson Co's Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 1 area: analytical scores that are below average.

JNJ is one of the 662 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector and is a component of the 39 company Pharmaceuticals: Major GICS industry group within this sector. JNJ has a market value of $390.2 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The ranking for JNJ by Portfolio Grader places it 10 among the 39 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 27 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Johnson & Johnson has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. JNJ's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Johnson & Johnson's fundamental scores give JNJ a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges JNJ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JNJ's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of JNJ's shares based on the recent $140.02 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.