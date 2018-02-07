Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) Robust Earnings Visibility Keep it a Buy at recent price of $131.83

Being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked above average in attractiveness, Johnson & Johnson Co (NYSE:JNJ) Buy recommendation is all the more notable. Factors in this recommendation include a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is attractive, and an analytical score that is below average. JNJ is rated as a Buy by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 11 months.

JNJ ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Pharmaceuticals: Major, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Technology, with a market value of $369.7 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Technology sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals: Major industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Johnson & Johnson has attained above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JNJ's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, a ranking for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, and a score for earnings revisions that is better than average. JNJ's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Johnson & Johnson places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views JNJ's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at JNJ's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $131.83 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JNJ currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.