JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Ranking Raised to Buy at recent price of $110.17, on Improving Earnings Visibility

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) is ranked as a Buy using the analytical processes imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week. The Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Hold to Buy, for JPMorgan Chase & Co is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary which yielded results that were above average in 4 areas: an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average.

The company is one of the 991 companies in the GICS Finance sector and is a component of the 30 company Financial Conglomerates GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of JPM is $376.9 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JPM puts it 6 among the 30 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Financial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 45 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

JPM has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. JPM's metric for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, JPMorgan Chase & Co places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JPM's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $110.17 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JPM currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.