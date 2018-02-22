Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) remains a Buy This Week

The Buy for Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) this week is based on the most recent relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Juno Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ:JUNO) Buy recommendation is the conclusion of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 4 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive; and produced below average conclusions in 2 areas: an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, and analytical scoring that is below average. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking JUNO has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months.

As one of the 657 companies in the GICS Health Technology sector the company is a constituent of the 338 company Biotechnology GICS industry group within this sector. JUNO's market value is $9.9 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for JUNO puts it 54 among the 338 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

The Health Technology sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 74 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Juno Therapeutics has realized above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 7 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

JUNO's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. JUNO's scores for return on equity and cash flow are significantly worse than its industry group average. Juno Therapeutics' fundamental scores give JUNO a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge JUNO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $86.63 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, JUNO currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.