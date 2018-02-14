KeyCorp (KEY) Stock Raised to Hold from a Sell at price of $20.55

KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) current Hold recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to is the result of a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is better than average, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top half, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average. Being in an industry group that is ranked above average in investment attractiveness is a plus from a recommendation perspective; however, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. The a Hold rating for KEY is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. KEY has been upgraded from a Sell to a Hold in the last week.

KEY is a $22.0 billion in market value component of the Major Banks GICS industry group where the ranking for KEY by Portfolio Grader places it 20 among the 31 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position. KEY is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 423 among the 991 companies in the sector of its Finance sector and 2,044 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Major Banks industry group is ranked 39 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KeyCorp has received above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than the industry average, while the rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. KEY's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. KeyCorp's fundamental scores give KEY a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view KEY's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $20.55 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, KEY currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.