KFC Chicken Shortage Closes Stores Across UK

Yum! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE: YUM ) KFC is having trouble keeping stores open in the U.K.

Source: Shutterstock

A chicken shortage is causing KFC to have to keep some stores closed because it doesn’t have food to serve customers. The reason for this shortage is that the company switched disruption partners last week.

The KFC chicken shortage resulted in roughly 800 restaurants in the U.K. having to close up shop on Monday. On Tuesday there have been as many as 600 locations that still aren’t ready to service customers. The restaurant chain notes that this problem will likely last all week long.

KFC says that it will be working to open more restaurants over the week so that customers can stop in and make orders. However, the restrictions it’s facing means that the stores open, and times they are open, will vary from location to location, reports CNNMoney.

Here’s how Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users are reacting to KFC chicken shortage.

“You know the worlds fucked when KFC has ran out of chicken”

“This KFC ‘disaster’ is like supermarkets closed over Christmas, but 10-fold.”

“So kfc is just a chip shop now then 😆”

“Did I just hear that right….. kfc has shut down? 😱😱😱😱😱😱”

“Has anyone put a KFC bucket on Ebay for £5000 yet? I’ve always wanted those kind of numbers.”

“When historians look back at 2018 they will speak with awe at the way the nation pulled together to overcome the great @KFC_UKI chicken crisis”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.