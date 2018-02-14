Kinder Morgan (KMI) a Strong Sell at recent price of $17.39, on Bad Earnings Growth

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) a Strong Sell. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KMI has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. The Strong Sell recommendation for Kinder Morgan Inc is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom quarter, an analytical score that is below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Oil & Gas Pipelines, and in the top decile of sector group, Industrial Services, with a market value of $38.8 billion.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Pipelines industry group is ranked 128 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Kinder Morgan has received below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

KMI's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. KMI's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Kinder Morgan places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KMI's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of KMI's shares based on the recent $17.39 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.