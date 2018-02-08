Kinross Gold’s (KGC) Robust Quant Score Make it a Buy at recent price of $3.95

Currently, Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) has a Buy using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for investing incorporated in this analytical tool evaluates and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking KGC has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. Kinross Gold Corp's Buy recommendation is the outcome of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 4 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average outcomes in 2 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, and an industry group rated below average in attractiveness.

KGC is one of the 151 companies in the GICS Non-Energy Minerals sector and is a component of the 60 company Precious Metals GICS industry group within this sector. KGC's market value is $5.1 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for KGC puts it 10 among the 60 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Non-Energy Minerals sector number 17 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Precious Metals industry group is ranked 111 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

KGC has attained above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. KGC's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Kinross Gold a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge KGC's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $3.95 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, KGC currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.