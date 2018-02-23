Kylie Jenner Tweet Sends SNAP Stock Sliding

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) stock has been having a rough time lately after Kylie Jenner took a stab at its social media app.

Source: Shutterstock

A recent Tweet from Kylie Jenner had her asking her fans if any of them use Snapchat anymore. She notes that her use of the app has been sparse lately. This Tweet was posted on Feb. 21, and the stock has been on a downward trend since.

Here’s the full Tweet from Kylie Jenner.

“sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me… ugh this is so sad.”

The complaints that Kylie Jenner has with Snapchat that sent SNAP stock sliding are likely connected to recent changes to the app. This includes a complete redesign that changes how much of the app looks and works. This change resulted in some users trying to avoid the update to keep the old format.

Kylie Jenner did give Snapchat some praise just after her Tweet, but it wasn’t much. She said that she still loves the app and that it was her “first love.” However, it was too late to save SNAP stock from its fall.

It isn’t just Kylie Jenner that is upset about the new Snapchat update. Here are the some of the responses to her question.

“It sucksssss 🙁 feel like there is no connection anymore.”

“I used to be obsessed with Snapchat and now after the update it’s so lame.”

“It’s so sad honestly, I’m berly on #snapchat now 🙁 I really want my Snapchat story’s back @Snapchat.”

SNAP stock was down slightly as of Friday morning. The stock is down 6% from its closing price on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2017.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.