L Brands Inc (LB) Shares Plummet on Weak Q1 Outlook

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB ) had a rough afternoon as the company unveiled its latest quarterly earnings results, which were strong but the company’s outlook missed expectations.

The parent company of Victoria’s Secret said it earned $664 million, or $2.33 per share for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2017, topping the year-ago total of $631 million, or $2.18 per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $2.11 per share, ahead of the $2.03 per share from the year-ago quarter, while also beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $2.05 per share, according to FactSet.

L Brands brought in about $4.82 billion in revenue, an improvement compared to the year-ago total of $4.49 billion. Analysts were calling for revenue of $2.82 billion, according to data compiled by FactSet.

For its fiscal year 2018, the company projects that it will bring in earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.25 per share, as well as earnings in the range of 15 cents to 20 cents per share during its first quarter. L Brands’ quarter and full year will be affected by a lower tax rate, plus an “incremental investment in wages and benefits” of roughly $100 million that will aid hourly employees most of all.

Wall Street is calling for first-quarter earnings to reach 31 cents per share, according to data compiled by FactSet. Analysts also see full-year earnings as being about $3.14 per share.

LB stock fell more than 8.3% after the bell Wednesday on its weak guidance.