Leaving Netflix in March 2018: 16 Movies to See Before They’re Removed

What’s leaving Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) in March 2018?

The online streaming site adds a number of films to its service every month, but it also removes some popular titles in order to make room for the new films. With next month only a few days away, the company has announced what is coming to Netflix and what is leaving later this week.

One of the most exciting movie series that you should check out before it departs from Netflix is the Jaws one, which includes some of the scariest portrayals of fake sharks in movie history. Memento is an early 2000s classic that will also be leaving the website and app in only a matter of days.

Browse through the next few slides and check out what’s departing the site in March.

NFLX stock is up 2.7% on Monday.

Anastasia

A Gang Story

Hitch

Jaws

Jaws 2

Memento

Slums of Beverly Hills

The Chase

Trigger Points

Two Wrongs

xXx

The Finest Hours

