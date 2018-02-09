Lousy Earnings Growth Keep Halliburton (HAL) a Sell at recent price of $47.41

Being a part of a sector and an industry group that are ranked well below average in attractiveness makes Halliburton Co's (NYSE:HAL) Sell recommendation stand out even more. The reasoning behind this recommendation includes a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is below average, analytical scoring that is near average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the middle third, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top half. Portfolio Grader currently ranks HAL as a Sell. This analytical tool assesses stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is one of the 172 companies in the GICS Industrial Services sector and is a component of the 56 company Oilfield Services/Equipment GICS industry group within this sector. HAL has a market value of $45.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for HAL puts it 28 among the 56 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Oilfield Services/Equipment industry group is ranked 124 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

HAL's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. HAL's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Halliburton places in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure HAL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $47.41 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, HAL currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.