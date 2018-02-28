Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Stock Takes a Hit on Big Earnings Miss

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) stock was falling hard today following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. reported earnings per share of 74 cents for the fourth quarter of the year. This is down from its earnings per share of 86 cents from the same time last year. It also was a blow to LOW stock by coming in well below Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 87 cents for the quarter.

Net income reported by Lowe’s Companies, Inc. for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $554 million. This is a drop from its net income of $663 million that was reported in its fourth quarter of 2016.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. also reported operating income of $1.10 billion for the fourth quarter of the year. The home improvement retailer’s operating income from the same period of the year prior was $1.27 billion.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. reported revenue of $15.49 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. The is a decrease from its revenue of $15.78 billion that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, it did come in above analysts’ revenue estimate of $15.33 billion for the period.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. also provides an outlook for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting earnings per share for the year to range from $5.40 to $5.50. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $5.58 for the year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expecting its revenue for the full year of 2018 to be up 4% from its 2017 revenue. LOW’s 2017 revenue was $68.62 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $71.27 billion for 2018.

LOW stock was down 6% as of Wednesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.