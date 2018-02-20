Lucky Charms Adds Unicorn Marshmallow, Removes Another

Lucky Charms are changing as the cereal from General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS ) gets a new marshmallow and loses another.

The change will have Lucky Charms introducing the unicorn marshmallow. The change was made after the company reached out to kids to find out what they thought a good magical addition to the cereal would be.

“Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age,” Josh DeWitt, marketing manager of Lucky Charms, said in a statement.

The addition of the unicorn the Lucky Charms is a permanent one. However, the cereal will still only be keeping eight marshmallow charms. As a result, one of them is getting the boot. The marshmallow charm that will no longer be a part of the cereal is the hourglass.

Here are some reactions from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users about the change to Lucky Charms.

“Me: You know what’s perfect? Lucky Charms. General Mills: We’re gonna add unicorn marshmallows. Me: Well I stand corrected.”

“Lucky Charms is adding a unicorn marshmallow, so I think I can give my retirement plan of sprinkling them on lottery tickets a second chance.”

“Forget having a bad day. They have made a unicorn lucky charms marshmellow!!!! Everything is going to be fine. 🦄💜”

“Lucky Charms just added a new marshmallow. A unicorn. How fitting for today’s society.”

“Lucky Charms will soon include magical unicorns. Legally however, they can only harvest farm-raised unicorns.”

