Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL) Drops on Revenue Miss

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE: LL ) stock was down on Tuesday following poor revenue results for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc for the fourth quarter of the year was $259.86 million. This is up from its revenue of $244.90 million that was reported in the fourth quarter of 2016. However, it was bad news for LL stock by coming in below Wall Street’s revenue estimate of $264.31 million for the period.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s losses per share of 10 cents also didn’t do LL stock any favors today. While Q4 2017 losses per share were 10 cents better than the same time last year, they still missed analysts’ estimate of 9 cents per share.

The most recent earnings report from Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc also includes a net loss of $2.99 million. The hardwood flooring retailer reported a net loss of $5.49 million for the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Operating loss reported by Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc for the fourth quarter of 2017 was $605,000. This is better than its operating loss of $9.22 million from the same period of the year prior.

For the full year of 2017, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported losses per share of $1.33 on revenue of $1.03 billion. Losses per share and revenue from 2016 were $2.51 and $960.59 million. Analysts were estimating loss per share of $1.21 and revenue of $1.03 billion for 2017.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc also includes an outlook for the full year of 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company is expecting revenue growth to be in the mid-to-upper single digits this year. Wall Street is looking for revenue of $1.11 billion for 2018.

LL stock was down 14% as of Tuesday morning.

