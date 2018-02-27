MacQuarie Infrastructure (MIC) Upgraded to Sell This Week

MacQuarie Infrastructure (MIC) a New Sell at $43.46 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market rankings. The reasoning behind MacQuarie Infrastructure Corp's (NYSE:MIC) current Sell recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Strong Sell to is analytical scores that are near average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive. Being a part of a sector and an industry group that are ranked below average in attractiveness makes MIC's recommendation stand out even more. MIC has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

MIC is one of 55 companies within the Investment Managers GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. MIC has a market value of $3.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 46 among the 55 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Finance sector number 15 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Investment Managers industry group is ranked 90 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

The scores MIC has achieved are average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. MIC's grades for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, MacQuarie Infrastructure places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MIC's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MIC's shares based on the recent $43.46 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

