Macy’s Inc (M) Stock Soars on Strong Q4

Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M ) stock was on the rise Tuesday following the release of its earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2017.

During the fourth quarter of the year, Macy’s Inc reported earnings per share of $2.82. This is an increase over the company’s earnings per share of $2.02 from the same time last year. It was also good news for M stock by coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of $2.71 for the quarter.

Macy’s Inc also reported net income of $1.32 billion for the fourth quarter of 2017. This is up from its net income of $472 million that was reported in the same period of the year prior.

Operating income reported by Macy’s Inc for the fourth quarter of 2017 came in at $1.21 billion. The retail chain’s operating income from the fourth quarter of 2016 was $815 million.

Macy’s Inc’s revenue for the fourth quarter of the year was $8.67 billion. This is better than its revenue of $8.62 billion that was reported in the same quarter of the previous year. However, it did just miss analysts’ revenue estimate of $8.68 billion for the period.

Macy’s Inc also provides an outlook for 2018 in its most recent earnings report. The company says it is expecting earnings per share for the period to range from $3.55 to $3.75. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $3.66 for the full year of 2018.

The outlook for 2018 from Macy’s Inc also includes its expectations for revenue. M says that it expects revenue for the year to be down 0.5% to 2% during the year. 2017 revenue was $24.84 billion. Analysts are estimating revenue of $24.88 billion for 2018.

M stock was up 4% as of Tuesday morning.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.