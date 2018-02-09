Friday Apple Rumors: Man Claims AirPods Exploded While at Gym

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a pair of AirPods exploding. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

AirPods Explosion: An owner of Apple’s AirPods says there was almost an explosion in his ear, reports BGR. According to the man, he was working out at a gym when he noticed the devices start to smoke. He says that he put them down on a piece of equipment and went to get an employee for help. When he came back, the right AirPod had already split open. There also appeared to be some flame damage to the device. AAPL is investing the incident.

iBoot Code: Apple confirms that it was iBoot code that leaked on GitHub, MacRumors notes. However, the tech company says that the source code leaking isn’t a major threat to iPhone users. This is due to the code being for iOS 9, which is roughly three years old. Despite claiming the code could do no harm, AAPL sent a DMCA takedown notice to GitHub. GitHub complied and removed the code from its website.

HomePod Repair: The cost of a HomePod repair may push some customers to take out AppleCare+, reports 9to5Mac. Owners of a HomePod that doesn’t have AppleCare+, or is out of warranty, will pay $279 for the repair. There’s also a shipping fee of $20. This has the repair cost sitting at almost the same as a new HomePod, which is $349. It makes shelling out the $39 for AppleCare+ not seem so bad.

