Marathon Oil (MRO) a Hold at recent price of $18.43, on Uninspiring Quant Score

Currently, Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) has a Hold using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With exclusive fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months. Marathon Oil Corp's Hold recommendation is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced results that were above average in 2 areas: a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top half, and ranking in its industry group that is in the top half; and produced below average outcomes in 4 areas: an economic sector rated below average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness, an analytical score that is near average, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is average.

With a $16.0 billion market value, MRO ranks in the top 25% of its industry group, Oil & Gas Production, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Energy Minerals, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MRO puts it 51 among the 134 companies in this industry group, giving it an above-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 79 among the 187 companies in the sector of its Energy Minerals sector, and number 2,402 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Energy Minerals sector is ranked number 18 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 102 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MRO has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. MRO's scores for cash flow and return on equity are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Marathon Oil a position in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MRO's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $18.43 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, MRO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

