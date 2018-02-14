Marvell Technology Group’s (MRVL) Healthy Earnings Momentum Make it a Buy at recent price of $22.32

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader algorithmic stock evaluator. The methods for investing incorporated in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MRVL has had from Portfolio Grader for 3 months. Marvell Technology Group's Buy recommendation is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive and analytical scoring that is near average.

MRVL ranks in the upper half of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top quarter of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $11.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 47 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MRVL has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are significantly above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings surprises that is worse than average, while the scores for earnings revisions and earnings momentum are better than average. MRVL's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Marvell Technology Group a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge MRVL's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of MRVL's shares based on the recent $22.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.