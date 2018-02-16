Mastercard (MA) remains a Strong Buy This Week

Mastercard (MA) a Strong Buy at $174.69 based on the latest stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. While Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Strong Buy recommendation derives some benefit of being in an industry group that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness, its sector is ranked below average in attractiveness which may counterbalance this to a degree. Factors in this recommendation include a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scores that are near average, and a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top quarter, and a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is one of 63 companies within the Finance/Rental/Leasing GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 991 company GICS Finance sector. The market value of MA is $184.1 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 8 among the 63 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Finance sector number 12 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Finance/Rental/Leasing industry group is ranked 29 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Mastercard has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

MA's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. MA's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Mastercard a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view MA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $174.69 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.