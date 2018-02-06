Match Group Inc (MTCH) Posts Weak Profit, Adds Record # of Subscribers

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH ) shares tumbled after hours as the company reported on its latest quarter.

The parent company of Tinder, OKCupid, PlentyOfFish and Match.com unveiled a loss of $9 million during the period, or three cents per share, below the year-ago profit of $73.8 million. Match Group’s figures declined due to a $92 million tax charge.

If it wasn’t for the charge, the company would’ve reported a net income of $83 million, or 29 cents per share. On an adjusted basis, the company earned $54.3 million, or 18 cents per share, a 21% decline year-over-year.

Analysts were calling for adjusted earnings of $91.2 million, or 32 cents per share, according to FactSet. The company said its marketing and employee costs were higher compared to the year-ago quarter.

Match Group’s revenue improved to $378.9 million from $295 million year-over-year. Analysts polled by FactSet were calling for revenue of $362.8 million.

A bright spot in the company’s quarter was its Tinder business as the company rolled out Tinder Gold, where users pay to see who has already liked their profile. The company added 544,000 paying members compared to the previous quarter, its largest quarterly gain.

Tinder subscribers topped the 3 million mark on average during the period, while overall subscribers across Match Group’s businesses reached 7 million.

“This is my first quarter as CEO, and while reporting results like these is a great way to kick off 2018, there are still plenty of untapped market opportunities, products and features that we’ll be rolling out,” CEO Mandy Ginsberg said in a release.

MTCH stock declined 5.3% after the bell Tuesday.