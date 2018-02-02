Mattel (MAT) a Strong Sell at recent price of $15.32, on Detrimental Earnings Growth

The Strong Sell recommendation for Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) is based in part on analytical scores that are well below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is unattractive. MAT's Strong Sell recommendation is noteworthy considering the fact that it is in a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks MAT as a Strong Sell. This analytical tool researches stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical. MAT has maintained this ranking for 10 months.

The company is a component of the 25 company Recreational Products GICS industry group, which is part of the 117 company GICS Consumer Durables sector. MAT has a market value of $5.7 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MAT puts it 24 among the 25 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Recreational Products industry group is ranked 25 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Mattel has attained below-average scores in 8 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MAT's scores for cash flow and return on equity are much worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Mattel a position in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge MAT's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $15.32 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MAT currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.