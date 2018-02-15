McDonald’s to Give Cheeseburger Happy Meals the Boot

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is planning to drop Cheeseburger Happy Meals from its menus.

The change from McDonald’s concerning its Cheeseburger Happy Meals it being made to meet new health standards. The fast food chain says that these changes will make it so that each Happy Meals offering doesn’t exceed 600 calories.

McDonald’s says that the changes to its Happy Meals menu will take place in the U.S. in June 2018. The company is also planning to introduce these changes across the rest of the world. However, this goals won’t be achieved until 2022.

Customers that still want to order Cheeseburger Happy Meals can do so, but the item won’t be listed as one of the entrees available with the meal. The Hamburger, 4-piece and 6-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals will continue to be available.

There will also be changes to other Happy Meals on the menu. This includes dropping the french fries that come with 6-piece Chicken McNuggets Happy Meals down to a kid’s size, instead of a small.

McDonald’s notes that it will also start offering bottled water later this year as a featured drink for Happy Meals. However, it will be dropping chocolate milk as it works to reduce its added sugar amount. Just like with the Cheeseburger, customers can still request chocolate milk with their Happy Meals.

“Today’s announcement represents meaningful progress to impact kids’ calories, saturated fat, sodium and added sugar in Happy Meal bundles as offered on menu boards – and to promote more water,” Dr. Howell Wechsler, CEO of Alliance for a Healthier Generation, said in a statement. “This sets a high bar, and we hope other industry leaders will follow suit.”

