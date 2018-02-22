McDonald’s Shamrock Shake Is Back!

McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE: MCD ) Shamrock Shake is back to help celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

Even though St. Patrick’s Day isn’t until March 17, McDonald’s is still letting customers celebrate early with its Shamrock Shake. The drink is a minty syrup combined with vanilla soft serve and topped with whip cream.

Customers can now order the McDonald’s Shamrock Shake in Small, Medium and Large sizes. The drinks is made available from the fast food chain around this time each year. This year customers will only be able to order the vanilla version, as the chocolate one isn’t making a return.

Those keeping an eye on calories will likely want to steer clear of McDonald’s Shamrock Shake, or at least only order a Small. The Small version of the drinks includes a total of 460 calories, the Medium contains 560 calories and the Large comes in at 800 calories.

Now that you feel bad about your New Year’s resolution, here are the reactions of some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) concerning the return of McDonald’s Shamrock Shake.

“You can tell me a McDonalds shamrock shake is a 1,000 calorie green chemical of sugar and actual garbage and I’m still gonna drink it.”

“Hello, my name is Kirsten, and I’m addicted to McDonalds’ Shamrock Shake. 😍🍀”

“I want abs but I also want a shamrock shake every day sooooo.”

“I will never enjoy a shamrock shake and will never understand how anybody else could.”

“Can you imagine hating yourself enough to enjoy consuming a shamrock shake??? Tragic”

“Shamrock shake season is undoubtedly the best season.”

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.