Metrics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Nokia (NOK) to Buy at recent price of $5.4

The current recommendation of Buy for Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK) has been derived by using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative algorithmic. NOK has been upgraded from a Sell to a Buy in the last week. Nokia Corp's Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Sell to Buy, is the outcome of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced results that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top third, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is much better than average; and produced below average outcomes in 1 area: analytical scores that are near average.

The company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Telecommunications Equipment, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, with a market value of $30.1 billion.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Telecommunications Equipment industry group is ranked 64 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Nokia has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NOK's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. NOK's metric for cash flow is significantly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is below-average. Nokia's fundamental scores give NOK a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view NOK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system considers the relative value of NOK's shares based on the recent $5.4 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.