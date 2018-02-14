Metrics for Sales Growth Make CVS Health (CVS) a Sell at recent price of $70.11

The current recommendation of Sell for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is derived using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks with fundamental and quantitative metric based. CVS has maintained this ranking for 3 months. CVS Health Corp's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 2 areas: ranking in its industry group that is in the top third, and analytical scoring that is near average; and produced below average conclusions in 4 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

CVS is a member of the 6 company Drugstore Chains GICS industry group, which is part of the 148 company GICS Retail Trade sector. CVS's market value is $71.0 billion which places it in the top 25% of its industry group CVS is currently ranked number 2 among the 6 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Retail Trade sector number 14 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Drugstore Chains industry group is ranked 126 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

CVS has earned average or below-average scores in 4 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

CVS's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. CVS's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. CVS Health's fundamental scores give CVS a place in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to view CVS's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $70.11 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, CVS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.