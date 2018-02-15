MGM Resorts International (MGM) a Hold at recent price of $34.44, on Poor Industry Group Rank

The Hold recommendation for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is the result of an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the middle third, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is better than average. MGM's Hold recommendation must also be considered in the context of being in a sector and an industry group that are ranked well above average in attractiveness. The a Hold rating for MGM is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This analytical tool evaluates stocks by employing proprietary fundamental and quantitative analytical. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MGM has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

As one of the 255 companies in the GICS Consumer Services sector the company is a constituent of the 24 company Casinos/Gaming GICS industry group within this sector. MGM has a market value of $19.5 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MGM puts it 22 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Consumer Services sector is ranked number 7 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Casinos/Gaming industry group is ranked 1 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

MGM Resorts International has achieved above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 6 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

MGM's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MGM's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, MGM Resorts International places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MGM's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of MGM's shares based on the recent $34.44 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.