Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy This Week

At $44.21, Micron Technology (MU) a Strong Buy based on the most current comparative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. Micron Technology Inc's (NASDAQ:MU) current Strong Buy recommendation is based in part on a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive, analytical scores that are above average, and a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top decile, and a ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile. MU derives some benefit of being in a sector that is ranked well above average in investment attractiveness; however, its industry group is ranked above average in attractiveness which may offset this to some extent. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MU has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

The company is a $51.2 billion in market value constituent of the Semiconductors GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 62 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. MU is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 1 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector and 11 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Electronic Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Micron Technology has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. MU's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Micron Technology places in the top decile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure MU's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $44.21 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MU currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.