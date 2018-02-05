Microsoft’s (MSFT) Strong Sales Growth Make it a Buy at recent price of $91.78

Microsoft Corp's (NASDAQ:MSFT) current Buy recommendation is the result of analytical scoring that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the top quarter, a ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is very attractive. As a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well above average in attractiveness, the company's Buy recommendation is even more noteworthy. Portfolio Grader currently ranks MSFT as a Buy. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

MSFT is one of 82 companies within the Packaged Software GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 324 company GICS Technology Services sector. MSFT has a market value of $707.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 11 among the 82 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Technology Services sector number 1 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it atop all the GICS sectors. The Packaged Software industry group is ranked 23 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Microsoft has realized above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

MSFT's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. MSFT's metric for return on equity is better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Microsoft places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges MSFT's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MSFT's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of MSFT's shares based on the recent $91.78 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.