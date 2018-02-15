Nabors Industries (NBR) a Strong Sell at recent price of $6.84, on Gloomy Quant Score

The Strong Sell recommendation for Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is the result of a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the third quarter, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is among the least attractive, and analytical scoring that is below average. The recommendation for NBR is adversely affected by being a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked well below average in attractiveness. The a Strong Sell rating for NBR is based on the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Contract Drilling, and in the upper half of its sector group, Industrial Services, with a market value of $2.0 billion.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Industrial Services sector number 20 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 129 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Nabors Industries has realized below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NBR's metric for cash flow is markedly better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Nabors Industries places in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure NBR's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $6.84 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NBR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.