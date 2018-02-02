Nabors Industries (NBR) a Strong Sell at recent price of $8.15, on Gloomy Industry Group Rank

The current recommendation of Strong Sell for Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) is derived using Portfolio Grader's metric based stock evaluator. The methodology for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NBR has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month. The Strong Sell recommendation for Nabors Industries Ltd resulted from an analytical process that is proprietary which generated outcomes that were below average in 6 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, an industry group rated below average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the bottom quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the middle third-below average, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is unattractive.

With a $2.4 billion market value, the company ranks in the top half of its industry group, Contract Drilling, and in the upper half of its sector group, Industrial Services, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, NBR is currently ranked number 8 among the 12 companies in this industry group by Portfolio Grader; squarely in the bottom quartile of the sector with a ranking of 144 among the 172 companies in the sector of its Industrial Services sector, and number 4,376 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

The Industrial Services sector is ranked number 20 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it as the least attractive sector of all the GICS sectors. The Contract Drilling industry group is ranked 128 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Nabors Industries has earned below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NBR's metric for cash flow is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. These fundamental scores give Nabors Industries a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges NBR's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NBR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology considers the relative value of NBR's shares based on the recent $8.15 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.