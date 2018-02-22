National Margarita Day 2018: 10 Best Deals

Today, Feb. 22, is National Margarita Day 2018 and you can celebrate with loads of great deals!

Here are some of the best deals on drinks for National Margarita Day 2018.

Bahama Breeze — Margaritas are only $2.22 today and the chain is also giving away a limited amount of margarita-inspired nail polish.

— Margaritas are only $2.22 today and the chain is also giving away a limited amount of margarita-inspired nail polish. Buffalo Wild Wings — The wings chain is offering $5 House Margaritas starting on Thursday and lasting through Sunday.

— The wings chain is offering $5 House Margaritas starting on Thursday and lasting through Sunday. Chevys Fresh Mex — Customers that stop by here can get $4, $5, and $6 specials starting at 3:00 p.m. today.

— Customers that stop by here can get $4, $5, and $6 specials starting at 3:00 p.m. today. Chili’s — The restaurant chain is offering the Chambord Flirt, its newest margarita, for $5 all month long.

— The restaurant chain is offering the Chambord Flirt, its newest margarita, for $5 all month long. Chilango’s Cantina Grill — This one is for residents in Jackson, Mich., but it includes a Margarita tower that costs $16. Other margaritas are $3.99 today, as well.

— This one is for residents in Jackson, Mich., but it includes a Margarita tower that costs $16. Other margaritas are $3.99 today, as well. El Fenix — This offer allows customers to stop in from now until Feb. 28 for $1 8-ounce margaritas.

— This offer allows customers to stop in from now until Feb. 28 for $1 8-ounce margaritas. Hooters — Select stores in Florida will be selling margaritas for $7.95 and the offer includes a special glass.

— Select stores in Florida will be selling margaritas for $7.95 and the offer includes a special glass. Margaritaville — This offer is for traditional margaritas and will only set customers back $3.99 each.

— This offer is for traditional margaritas and will only set customers back $3.99 each. Pepper’s Mexican Grill and Cantina — Customers can get margaritas two for one today for National Margarita Day 2018.

— Customers can get margaritas two for one today for National Margarita Day 2018. Local Stores — National Margarita Day 2018 is no different than any other food or drink-based holiday. That means it’s always a good idea to keep an eye out for deals from local stores in your area.

