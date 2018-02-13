Negative Industry Group Rank Drop Chesapeake Energy (CHK) to Strong Sell at recent price of $2.85

Aspects of Chesapeake Energy Corp's (NYSE:CHK) current Strong Sell recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Sell, is analytical scores that are below average, a ranking in the company's industry group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its sector group that is in the bottom eighth, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is among the least attractive. The recommendation for CHK is adversely affected by being a component of a sector and an industry group that are rated well below average in attractiveness. CHK is rated as a Strong Sell by means of the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The methods for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been downgraded from a Sell to a Strong Sell in the last week.

As one of the 187 companies in the GICS Energy Minerals sector CHK is a component of the 134 company Oil & Gas Production GICS industry group within this sector. CHK's market value is $2.6 billion which falls in the upper half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 125 among the 134 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Energy Minerals sector number 19 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Oil & Gas Production industry group is ranked 117 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Chesapeake Energy has realized below-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. CHK's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is well below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Chesapeake Energy places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge CHK's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $2.85 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, CHK currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.