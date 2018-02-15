Negative Quant Score Make Fossil Group (FOSL) a Strong Sell at recent price of $17.07

The Strong Sell recommendation for Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) is based on reasoning that considers an analytical score that is below average, a ranking in the company's sector group that is in the bottom eighth, a ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, and a mathematical computation of risk/reward that is unattractive. The Strong Sell recommendation for FOSL is significant considering the it is a component of an industry group and sector that are ranked above average in attractiveness. Portfolio Grader currently ranks FOSL as a Strong Sell. The approach to fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking FOSL has had from Portfolio Grader for 11 months.

FOSL ranks in the top half of its industry group, Other Consumer Specialties, and in the lower half of its sector group, Consumer Durables, with a market value of $0.8 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Durables sector number 2 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Other Consumer Specialties industry group is ranked 54 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Fossil Group has realized below-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings provide very mixed results with a ranking for earnings momentum and earnings revisions that are materially worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is materially worse than average. FOSL's grade for cash flow is much better than its industry group average but its ranking for return on equity is well below-average. Fossil Group's fundamental scores give FOSL a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge FOSL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach balances the relative value of FOSL's shares based on the recent $17.07 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.