NetApp (NTAP) remains a Buy this week based on the most recent stock market ratings, and relative pricing of its shares. The Buy recommendation for NetApp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary which generated results that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in the company's sector that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top quarter, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive and an analytical score that is near average. NTAP has maintained this ranking for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 23 company Computer Peripherals GICS industry group, which is part of the 374 company GICS Electronic Technology sector. NTAP's market value is $15.4 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 4 among the 23 companies in this industry group, placing it among the leaders.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Computer Peripherals industry group is ranked 61 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NTAP has achieved above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NTAP's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. NTAP's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are discernibly better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give NetApp a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge NTAP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $57.67 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, NTAP currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.