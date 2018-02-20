Netflix (NFLX) a New Strong Buy at $278.52 based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and market intelligence. Netflix Inc's (NASDAQ:NFLX) Strong Buy recommendation, which was recently up graded from a Buy to Strong Buy, is a result of a proprietary process of evaluation and produced conclusions that were above average in 5 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top decile, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is attractive and analytical scores that are above average; and produced below average results in 1 area: an industry group ranked below average in attractiveness. The shares have been upgraded from a Buy to a Strong Buy in the last week.

The company is a constituent of the 12 company Cable/Satellite TV GICS industry group, which is part of the 256 company GICS Consumer Services sector. The market value of NFLX is $120.7 billion which places it in the top quarter of its industry group NFLX's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 within the 12 companies in this industry group.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Services sector number 9 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Cable/Satellite TV industry group is ranked 108 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

Netflix has achieved above-average scores in 5 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum worse than average. NFLX's grade for return on equity is noticeably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Netflix places in the top half of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge NFLX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology considers the relative value of NFLX's shares based on the recent $278.52 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.