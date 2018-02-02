Home > Stock Picks > Hot Stocks >

New on Amazon Prime in February 2018: 20 New Movies

Expect plenty of Adam Sandler this month

By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer

What’s new on Amazon Prime in February 2018?

New on Amazon Prime in November 2017
Source: Wikipedia

Each month, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) releases a selection of films that it makes available to its Prime Video subscribers, and these are free to stream as long as you have a membership. Several Adam Sandler films such as 50 First Dates and Click are making it to Prime this month.

Additionally, you’ll get to see a few classics such as the iconic Sergio Leone Spaghetti western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach and Lee van Cleef. You will also have the chance to see a classic war film in Red Dawn.

Browse through the next few slides and check out what Amazon has in store for its Prime members.


New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: February 1

  • 50 First Dates
  • 50/50
  • Click
  • A Fish Called Wanda
  • The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

 


New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: February 1

  • Harsh Times
  • The Haunting
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Manhattan
  • Manhunter

 

 


New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: February 1

  • Mystic Pizza
  • Red Dawn
  • Steel Magnolias
  • Terms of Endearment
  • The Warriors

 


New on Amazon Prime in November 2017: Rest of the Month

  • My Dead Boyfriend
  • Crash
  • 3:10 to Yuma
  • Star Trek (2009)
  • Logan Lucky

 

 

