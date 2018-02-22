Thursday Apple Rumors: New Airpods Are Coming in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new AirPods in the works. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

AirPods Upgrade: Apple is planning to upgrade the AirPods this year with one major addition, reports Bloomberg. A recent rumor says that AAPL is planning to introduce new AirPods in 2018 that include support for Hey Siri. The rumor also claims that the tech company is already planning upgrades for its 2019 AirPods. This includes adding water resistance to them. The rumor doesn’t give a more narrow time frame of when to expect the 2018 AirPods.

New iPad: It looks like Apple is planning to release new iPad devices soon, BGR notes. This information comes from documents the company filed with the Eurasian Economic Commission . The devices in the filing are listed as tablet computers. They also have identification numbers of A1954 and A1893. These devices are likely refreshes for the normal iPad line and an official announcement is expected to come in the next few weeks.

iOS 11.3 Public Beta: Public beta testers are now able to download the third iOS 11.3 beta, reports MacRumors. The new beta comes roughly two weeks after the previous version was made available to public testers. It also comes a few days after the developer version of the beta was sent out. The beta lets users test out new features that the company is planning to introduce to the public when the final version releases later this year.

