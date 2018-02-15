New Apple Bug: The One Character That Can Crash Your Device

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) finds itself in trouble with its software once again as sending a character on iOS devices can cause the recipients’ apps to crash.

The character in question is from the Indian language Telugu, which, when received, is capable of causing any devices running on iOS 11 to crash and block access to the Messages app in iOS. It also causes popular apps to lock up, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Outlook for iOS and Gmail.

Italian Blog Mobile World discovered the bug and The Verge tested it successfully on a number of iPhones running iOS 11.2.5 and found that the character also causes a crash on macOS versions of Safari and Messages

Once you receive the character, the Apple iOS Springboard will crash after the message is received. The Messages app will no longer open as it will try to load the character without success. After this happens, the only way to regain access to your iMessages is so have another friend text you a message and try to delete the thread with the bad character.

The issue also happens occasionally on some third-party apps in which the character is sent, including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Gmail and Outlook for iOS as all of these can become disabled once a message is received.

The public beta version of iOS 11.3 is unaffected so far.

AAPL stock gained more than 3% Thursday.