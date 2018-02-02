New on Netflix in February 2018: 20 New Netflix Movies

What’s new on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) this month?

Source: Shutterstock

The online streaming service provider has unveiled its full list of films for February and it includes plenty of classics, including the Martin Scorsese gangster epic Goodfellas, as well as both volumes of Quentin Tarantino’s revenge flick Kill Bill.

Those who enjoy goofy films will also be happy as Netflix is releasing a number of the American Pie films from the original series, as well as the highly-popular spin-offs. An Academy Award ‘Best Picture’ winner also made it onto the list in The Hurt Locker, which depicts the heroics of a bomb squad during the Iraq War.

Over the next few slides, we have compiled 20 of the best films that you can watch on the streaming website or app this coming month if you’re looking for some entertainment after work or school.

Check them out.

NFLX stock gained 1.3% on Friday.

New on Netflix: February 1

American Pie

American Pie 2

American Pie Presents: Band Camp

American Pie Presents: The Book of Love

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile

New on Netflix: February 1

Ella Enchanted

GoodFellas

The Hurt Locker

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

New on Netflix: February 1

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Men in Black

Ocean’s Eleven

Scream 3

New on Netflix: Rest of the Month