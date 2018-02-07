New Snapchat Update February 2018: Why Everyone Hates It, How to Undo It

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) put out a new Snapchat update for February 2018, but it isn’t going over well with users.

Source: Shutterstock

The new Snapchat update brings with it several new features. This includes the addition of several new screens that the company hopes will make navigating its app easier. The following is how the new Snapchat works.

Friends Screen — Users can get here by swiping right from the main screen. It contains all the stories, messages and Snaps from friends.

— Users can get here by swiping right from the main screen. It contains all the stories, messages and Snaps from friends. Profile Screen — This screen allows users to manage their stories, profile and other settings. It can be accessed by tapping the icon on the top-left of the screen.

— This screen allows users to manage their stories, profile and other settings. It can be accessed by tapping the icon on the top-left of the screen. Send To Screen — Users can have up to eight best friends now and can use this screen to quickly send them Snaps and take part in stories.

— Users can have up to eight best friends now and can use this screen to quickly send them Snaps and take part in stories. Discover Screen — This screen covers all of the people that users follow and also shows content from publishers. Users can get to it by swiping left from main camera screen.

Here are some reactions to the new Snapchat update from some Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) users.

“PSA: Do NOT update your Snapchat and if it hasn’t updated yet, go to your settings and turn off automatic updates for apps!!!!! RT TO SAVE A LIFE”

“My Snapchat didn’t update so I’m chillin… “

“very much dislike this new “PoPUlaR StOrIEs” on snapchat, who are these people, why should i care what they’re doing? U WILL NOT FORCE THESE PEOPLES LIVES ONTO ME”

“My Snapchat updated on its own and it really truly is the ugliest update I have ever seen.”

“I wonder if @Snapchat are reading all these negative tweets and actually plan to do something about their shockingly bad update. I won’t be using it until it goes back to how it was #snapchat”

While it is possible to downgrade away from the new Snapchat update, the process is a bit complicated. Users that want to try downgrading can follow this link to see if they are able to.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.