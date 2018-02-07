Newell Brands (NWL) a Sell at recent price of $28.75, on Adverse Earnings Visibility

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) is ranked as a Sell using the metric based analytics imbedded in the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. With unique fundamental and quantitative metric based, this analytical tool researches nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. NWL has maintained this ranking for 2 months. Newell Brands Inc's Sell recommendation is the conclusion of a process of analysis that is proprietary and produced outcomes that were above average in 1 area: an industry group rated above average in attractiveness; and produced below average conclusions in 5 areas: an economic sector ranked below average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the third quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the bottom eighth, analytical scores that are below average, and a numerical calculation of risk/reward that is average.

NWL ranks in the lower half of its industry group, Industrial Conglomerates, and in the top decile of sector group, Producer Manufacturing, with a market value of $13.7 billion.

The Producer Manufacturing sector is ranked number 11 among the 20 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Industrial Conglomerates industry group is ranked 32 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NWL scores are below-average in 5 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for earnings growth and operating margin that are above average, while the score for sales growth is well below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. NWL's score for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Newell Brands places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge NWL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $28.75 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, NWL currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.