Nike (NKE) a Buy at recent price of $65.87, on Strong Quant Score

Currently, Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has a Buy using Portfolio Grader's algorithmic stock evaluator. With proprietary fundamental and quantitative algorithmic, this analytical tool assesses nearly 5,000 stocks weekly. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking NKE has had from Portfolio Grader for 2 months. The Buy recommendation for Nike Inc is the outcome of a process of analysis that is proprietary which yielded conclusions that were above average in 5 area: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top half, ranking in the company's industry group that is in the top half, and a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is attractive; and produced below average results in 1 areas: analytical scoring that is near average.

The company is one of 31 companies within the Apparel/Footwear GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 154 company GICS Consumer Non-Durables sector. NKE's market value is $107.0 billion which places it in the top decile in its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for NKE puts it 13 among the 31 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Non-Durables sector number 4 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Apparel/Footwear industry group is ranked 34 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NKE has earned above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 6 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. NKE's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Nike a position in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure NKE's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the recent $65.87 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, NKE currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.