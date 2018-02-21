NP Semiconductor NV (NXPI) drops to a Buy This week

At $125.58, NP Semiconductor NV (NXPI) a Buy based on the latest relative pricing of its shares and stock market ratings. NP Semiconductor NV's (NASDAQ:NXPI) Buy recommendation, which was recently downgraded from a Strong Buy to Buy, is a result of an analytical process that is proprietary and produced conclusions that were above average in 6 areas: an economic sector rated above average in attractiveness, an industry group ranked above average in attractiveness, a ranking in its sector group that is in the top quarter, ranking in its industry group that is in the top decile, a quantitative risk/reward calculation that is very attractive and analytical scoring that is near average. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

With a $40.2 billion market value, NXPI ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Electronic Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 6 among the 62 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 54 among the 374 companies in the sector of its Electronic Technology sector, and number 574 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Electronic Technology sector number 3 among the 20 sectors in its universe putting it in the top quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors industry group is ranked 53 among the 129 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Proprietary Quantitative Score scoring system.

NP Semiconductor NV has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

NXPI's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much worse than the industry average and a score for earnings momentum that is much worse than average, while the score for earnings surprise is better than average. NXPI's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, NP Semiconductor NV places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures NXPI's shares using the Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at NXPI's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system takes into account the relative value of NXPI's shares based on the recent $125.58 share price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

The Proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.